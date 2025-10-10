Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region

Director of K.KG LLC was detained on suspicion of fraud involving forest lands in Issyk-Kul region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the press center, the suspect, who previously provided topographic surveying services, took advantage of citizens’ trust to obtain fictitious use rights to state-owned land plots in Jeti-Oguz district.

Investigators found out that B.B.Zh., being aware of the location of vacant plots, produced fictitious certificates granting the right to use 71 hectares of forest land. He sold them to T.B. for $115,000.

Following the investigation, B.B.Zh. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol city.