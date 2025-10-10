16:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Fuel shortages in Kyrgyzstan — oil traders unable to provide forecasts

Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan, described the current situation in the country’s fuel market as challenging, explaining to 24.kg news agency the reasons behind it.

«Certain risks exist. Some companies’ reserves, which they had, are already running low — less than a month’s supply remains. However, the government is monitoring the situation daily and taking measures to prevent interruptions and shortages,» Kanatbek Eshatov said.

He noted that the fuel shortage in Kyrgyzstan arose because some oil refineries in Russia were closed for scheduled maintenance, while others were damaged in drone attacks.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan has not yet received the full volume of fuel guaranteed under intergovernmental agreements.

«Fuel is arriving in small quantities. Part of the volume guaranteed under the agreement has already been delivered, and the rest is promised before the end of the year. At this point, no one can make reliable forecasts, as the situation changes daily,» the head of the Association of Oil Traders said.

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported that existing fuel reserves in the country are sufficient for about one month.
link: https://24.kg/english/346762/
views: 152
Print
Related
Issue of ensuring country’s domestic fuel supply discussed in Cabinet
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel
First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet comments on fuel supply and prices
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Further increase in retail prices for oil products expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
15:58
Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal in Karakol exposed Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal i...
15:44
New Border Service complex to be built in Bishkek by May 28, 2027
15:34
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
15:07
Suspect in major fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
Kyrgyzstan to consolidate state defense enterprises into single structure