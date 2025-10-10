Fuel shortages in Kyrgyzstan — oil traders unable to provide forecasts

Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan, described the current situation in the country’s fuel market as challenging, explaining to 24.kg news agency the reasons behind it.

«Certain risks exist. Some companies’ reserves, which they had, are already running low — less than a month’s supply remains. However, the government is monitoring the situation daily and taking measures to prevent interruptions and shortages,» Kanatbek Eshatov said.

He noted that the fuel shortage in Kyrgyzstan arose because some oil refineries in Russia were closed for scheduled maintenance, while others were damaged in drone attacks.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan has not yet received the full volume of fuel guaranteed under intergovernmental agreements.

«Fuel is arriving in small quantities. Part of the volume guaranteed under the agreement has already been delivered, and the rest is promised before the end of the year. At this point, no one can make reliable forecasts, as the situation changes daily,» the head of the Association of Oil Traders said.

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported that existing fuel reserves in the country are sufficient for about one month.