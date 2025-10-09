State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan

Over the next five years, it is planned to more than triple state funding for the healthcare system. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, announced at a forum dedicated to the interim results of the implementation of Healthy Person — Prosperous Country program (2019-2030).

According to him, while the 2025 budget allocates 44 billion soms for these purposes, by 2030 funding for healthcare programs will reach 130 billion soms.

«We intend to expand the State Guarantees Program for the provision of medical care — for the first time in the country’s history, the list of services available to citizens will not be reduced, but expanded. Special attention will be paid to women’s and children’s health through the introduction of national prenatal and neonatal screening programs, as well as enhanced vaccination and disease prevention measures. Increasing life expectancy is one of the main priorities for the coming five years,» Edil Baisalov said.

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev emphasized that investing in public health is an investment in the country’s sustainable future. He highlighted progress in integrating primary care with public healthcare services, which helps reduce disease rates and strengthen overall population health.

The forum gathered representatives from the UN system, the World Health Organization, state agencies, international and donor organizations.

A final resolution was adopted, outlining measures to expand preventive programs, digitize the healthcare sector, improve medical staff qualifications, and enhance financial transparency.