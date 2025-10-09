18:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan

Over the next five years, it is planned to more than triple state funding for the healthcare system. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, announced at a forum dedicated to the interim results of the implementation of Healthy Person — Prosperous Country program (2019-2030).

According to him, while the 2025 budget allocates 44 billion soms for these purposes, by 2030 funding for healthcare programs will reach 130 billion soms.

«We intend to expand the State Guarantees Program for the provision of medical care — for the first time in the country’s history, the list of services available to citizens will not be reduced, but expanded. Special attention will be paid to women’s and children’s health through the introduction of national prenatal and neonatal screening programs, as well as enhanced vaccination and disease prevention measures. Increasing life expectancy is one of the main priorities for the coming five years,» Edil Baisalov said.

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev emphasized that investing in public health is an investment in the country’s sustainable future. He highlighted progress in integrating primary care with public healthcare services, which helps reduce disease rates and strengthen overall population health.

The forum gathered representatives from the UN system, the World Health Organization, state agencies, international and donor organizations.

A final resolution was adopted, outlining measures to expand preventive programs, digitize the healthcare sector, improve medical staff qualifications, and enhance financial transparency.
link: https://24.kg/english/346620/
views: 153
Print
Related
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Number of women over 45 with breast cancer increasing in Kyrgyzstan
Nearly half of students in Kyrgyzstan consume unhealthy food
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Reports of cholera outbreak are fake
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
Staffing shortage in Kyrgyzstan's healthcare system exceeds 45 percent
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services
No private practice without state hospital experience, Health Ministry proposes
Cholera outbreak simulated in exercise at Dostuk checkpoint
Perinatal center in Osh: Health Ministry signs contract with Chinese company
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
9 October, Thursday
17:36
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzs...
17:29
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration
17:21
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tajikistan
17:15
Hizb ut-Tahrir members detained in Kyrgyzstan
17:10
Kyrgyzstan asks Gazprom to increase gas connection funding by 1.5 billion soms