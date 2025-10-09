2025 Elections: Over 87 million soms to be spent on paper for ballot printing

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has announced a tender for the purchase of inkjet cartridges and paper for printing election ballots. The state procurement portal says.

A total of 87,396 million soms is planned to be allocated for these purposes.

The deadline for supplier submissions is October 15.

It was reported earlier that the upcoming early parliamentary elections would cost approximately 800 million soms.

On September 25, the Zhogorku Kenesh of the seventh convocation announced its self-dissolution. Early parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 30.