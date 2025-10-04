10:48
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

795 hectares of agricultural land in Chui region returned to state

Agricultural land totaling 795 hectares, located in Sokuluk district of Chui region, has been returned to the state. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, in the early 2000s, these lands were transferred to Zhany-Pakhtinsky aiyil okmotu for distribution among shareholders. However, the plots were never formally registered or distributed, and formally remained ownerless.

«Despite the lack of an appropriate legal framework, local government bodies leased the plots to residents for twenty years without official registration or payments to budget,» the SCNS reported.

Now the plots have officially been transferred to Zhany-Pakhtinsky aiyl okmotu. The SCNS will conduct a legal assessment of the actions of the officials who committed the violations.
link: https://24.kg/english/345990/
views: 88
Print
Related
Six orphans allocated plots of land for housing construction in Kyrgyzstan
200 hectares of land in Chui region returned to state
Strategically important land plot in Talas region returned to state
Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility
Land worth 12.7 million soms returned to state ownership in Issyk-Kul region
Former bread factory in Sulyukta returned to state ownership
Strategic facility on Aspara River returned to state
State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
4 October, Saturday
10:25
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh...
10:21
795 hectares of agricultural land in Chui region returned to state
10:11
Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan joins International Union of Notaries
10:03
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
09:57
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
3 October, Friday
17:12
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature