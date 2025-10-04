795 hectares of agricultural land in Chui region returned to state

Agricultural land totaling 795 hectares, located in Sokuluk district of Chui region, has been returned to the state. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, in the early 2000s, these lands were transferred to Zhany-Pakhtinsky aiyil okmotu for distribution among shareholders. However, the plots were never formally registered or distributed, and formally remained ownerless.

«Despite the lack of an appropriate legal framework, local government bodies leased the plots to residents for twenty years without official registration or payments to budget,» the SCNS reported.

Now the plots have officially been transferred to Zhany-Pakhtinsky aiyl okmotu. The SCNS will conduct a legal assessment of the actions of the officials who committed the violations.