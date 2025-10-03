17:29
Over 40 money mules detained in Bishkek: Fraud schemes cause 15M soms in losses

Police in Bishkek have uncovered a series of fraud schemes involving so-called «money mules.» More than 40 suspects were detained during operations, with damages from their activities exceeding 15 million soms, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to law enforcement, anyone can become a money mule — it only takes agreeing once to transfer funds, open a bank card, or accept a suspicious money transfer in exchange for a reward. Many participants do not even realize they are taking part in criminal schemes. Fraudsters often recruit such individuals online, particularly targeting youth, pensioners, and those seeking easy earnings, involving them into illegal activity.

Police remind citizens that under Article 209 of Kyrgyzstan’s Criminal Code, transferring bank cards, SIM cards, or access to mobile applications to third parties carries criminal liability — punishable by from 5 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. Lack of awareness of the scheme does not exempt from punishment.

Authorities urge to remain vigilant and immediately report any information related to such illegal activities.
