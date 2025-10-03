12:47
Death penalty has no place in 2025 – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Regional Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia published a statement by High Commissioner Volker Türk regarding the death penalty.

According to him, the death penalty has no place in 2025. It assaults human dignity, brutalizes societies, and undermines justice systems.

Volker Türk noted that the overall number of executions is increasing. Two-thirds of the world’s countries and territories have officially abolished them, while approximately 30 continue to execute people. Between these two groups, more than 40 states are in a kind of «limbo». They have stopped executions in practice, but have not legally enforced them.

The UN High Commissioner called on all governments to impose official moratoriums, commute death sentences, abolish mandatory executions, and reduce the list of crimes for which the death penalty can be imposed — as steps towards complete abolition.

«The death penalty has proven futile in deterring crime. The way to protecting societies is not through executions, but through strong institutions and accountability,» he emphasized.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed Murat Ukushev, head of the presidential administration’s legal department, to draft legislative amendments providing for the harshest penalties for crimes against children, girls, and women. Specifically, this concerns the introduction of the death penalty for the rape of children and the rape and murder of women.

The head of state made this statement following the death of a 17-year-old Karakol resident. Aisuluu disappeared on September 27, and her body was later found near the village of Zhel-Aryk. She had been raped and strangled. The suspect, a previously convicted man, 41, was detained in Bishkek.
