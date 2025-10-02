Japan shows interest in Kyrgyzstan’s transport corridor modernization project

Ravshanbek Sabirov, Director of the National Investment Agency, met with Takashi Ando, Chairman of the Board of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.

The parties discussed Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential, government support measures, guarantees for foreign investors, and infrastructure projects critical for expanding the country’s transit opportunities and strengthening regional connectivity.

According to the agency, Nagoya Railroad expressed interest in participating in transport corridor modernization projects and confirmed its intention to develop long-term investments in Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

The sides agreed to work together on prospective projects.