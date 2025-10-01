Water to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek on October 2: List of streets

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, social institutions, and industrial enterprises will be suspended in the capital on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The following areas will be affected:

from Mahatma Gandhi Street along Kurenkeev Street to Dzerzhinsky Street and south of Kurenkeev Street along Dzerzhinsky Street to Frunze Street, along Frunze Street to Togolok Moldo Street, to Ryskulov Street, along Ryskulov Street to Manas Avenue, and along Manas Avenue to Chui Avenue;

from Manas Avenue along Ryskulov Street to Turusbekov Street, along Turusbekov Street to Mikhail Frunze Street, and along Mikhail Frunze Street to Molodaya Gvardiya Street.

The temporary water outage is caused by repairs at Belinsky water intake and the city’s water supply network.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and recommends that residents and businesses stock up on drinking water in advance.