Water to be temporarily shut off in several districts of Bishkek on October 2

Drinking water will be shut off in residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, social institutions, and industrial enterprises in the capital on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage will affect areas bordered by the following streets:

Chui Avenue, Mikhail Frunze Street, Manas Avenue, Zhibek Zholu Avenue up to Ala-Archa River;

Turusbekov Street, Bayalinov Street, and Abdrakhmanov Street.

The temporary water outage is due to repair work at Belinsky water intake and on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and recommends residents and businesses to stock up on drinking water in advance.