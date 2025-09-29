CSTO to include laser and other new types of weapons in its documents

The Collective Security Treaty Organization of Kyrgyzstan (CSTO) will for the first time include new types of weapons in its core documents — including hypersonic and laser weapons, as well as unmanned systems. In this way the member states of the organization will coordinate the use of these weapons in response to military threats. Anatoly Vyborny, head of the Standing Commission of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on Defense and Security, said.

According to him, foreign intelligence services, terrorist and extremist groups have significantly stepped up reconnaissance and subversive activities against Russia and other CSTO members.

«It is important for us to closely cooperate and to exchange technologies, expertise on the newest types of weapons, and intelligence in order to stay one step ahead of threats,» Anatoly Vyborny said.

He added that the member states are to consider in Saint Petersburg on October 7 the Model (Standard) Agreement on Cooperation of CSTO Members in the Use of New Types of Weapons and Technologies. According to the document, it concerns «devices and items intended to defeat an adversary in armed conflict, as well as complexes and tools of current and future scientific and technical achievements used as means of conducting hostilities, including non-lethal, psychophysical and other impacts on an adversary for the purpose of compelling them to peace.»

CSTO members include Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.