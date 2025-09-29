14:41
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan

Time to Act Student Initiative Forum brought together over 100 students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan—Issyk-Kul, Osh, Naryn, Talas, Chui, Jalal-Abad, and Batken.

Its goal was to create a community of young leaders, develop civic initiatives, and strengthen dialogue between students and government agencies. Over the course of three days, participants discussed current challenges, presented their own projects, and acquired new skills—from mobilography and self-presentation to effective communications. The forum served as a space for sharing experiences, establishing partnerships, and finding modern solutions for development of society.

Kymbat Urumkulova, Director of Eurasia KG Regional Office, noted that the ideas and projects presented by the participants were supported by Eurasia Public Foundation. She noted that they largely align with such pressing priorities of modern society as strengthening unity, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting environmental responsibility.

«Time to Act Forum has revealed true leaders. We believe that youth are not only the future, but today they are also our present. It is thanks to you that bridges are built, modern solutions are found, inspiration is generated, and people are united,» Kymbat Urumkulova emphasized.

As Timurlan Azhymaliev, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted, the state is actively implementing a youth policy program in key areas such as developing volunteerism, supporting youth entrepreneurship, developing digital skills, promoting cultural initiatives, and expanding civic participation.

«I would like to thank Eurasia KG Public Foundation for organizing such a platform for young people. Today, we see that dialogue between cultures, respect for traditions, and shared creativity can bring practical benefits to society. Most importantly, we believe that the future of our country is built on a solid foundation of friendship, mutual understanding, and responsibility to the younger generation,» he said.

The event was organized by ANO Eurasia with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The forum took place from September 26 to September 28 on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.
