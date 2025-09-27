Turkey ready to install cameras, weather boards, signs in Balykchy for free

Balykchy City Hall hosted a meeting with representatives of Turkish engineering companies MOSAŞ Group and Kepil Technologies, with the participation of the Center for Public-Private Partnership.

According to the City Hall’s press service, the parties discussed installing modern tourist signage, lighting, and road signs at the city’s entrances and exits. MOSAŞ Group has expressed its willingness to implement this project free of charge.

According to the City Hall, the system will include solar-powered illuminated boards, road signs, floodlights, electronic weather and distance information boards, and security cameras.

The new equipment will improve road safety, enhance tourist infrastructure, and make the city more attractive to visitors.