11:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Hajj 2026: Pilgrims to be able to check status in electronic list

Kyrgyzstanis who paid their Hajj fees at Eldik Bank have been given an explanation of the next steps.

Pilgrims must now fully register with regional operators and submit all required documents. After this, a single electronic list will be compiled. It will indicate who has been granted the right to travel to Hajj in 2026 and who remains on the waiting list.

The lists will be compiled in order of priority, based on the time the payment was made.

This information only applies to those citizens who made payment on September 23, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/345006/
views: 110
Print
Related
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour
Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
Muftiyat announces competition to produce uniforms for 2026 Hajj pilgrims
Hajj 2026: Muftiyat announces competition among airlines to transport pilgrims
Registration for Hajj 2026 begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mecca
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims leaves Osh for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
Kyrgyzstan is allocated over 6,000 quotas for pilgrimage
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
10:34
Hajj 2026: Pilgrims to be able to check status in electronic list Hajj 2026: Pilgrims to be able to check status in elect...
10:28
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty
10:09
Food production in Kyrgyzstan growing, reaching over 46 billion soms
09:06
Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss unjustified inspections
08:57
Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district
25 September, Thursday
20:40
Adylbek Kasymaliev inspects activities of Uchkun state publishing house
20:29
Kyrgyzstan and Inter RAO consider construction of thermal power plant
20:12
Road to Ala-Too Resort being built in Issyk-Kul region
18:56
Kyrgyzstan to simplify medicines accreditation process