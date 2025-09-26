Hajj 2026: Pilgrims to be able to check status in electronic list

Kyrgyzstanis who paid their Hajj fees at Eldik Bank have been given an explanation of the next steps.

Pilgrims must now fully register with regional operators and submit all required documents. After this, a single electronic list will be compiled. It will indicate who has been granted the right to travel to Hajj in 2026 and who remains on the waiting list.

The lists will be compiled in order of priority, based on the time the payment was made.

This information only applies to those citizens who made payment on September 23, 2025.