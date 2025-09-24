SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the arrest of several officials involved in a large-scale corruption scheme at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint in Chui region.

The SCNS noted that the corruption network involved employees of the Tax Service, Border Service personnel, and employees of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, Weight and Dimension Control of the Ministry of Transport.

According to the state committee, the organizers used TD Zhorgo and Radiant firms to issue fictitious documents and facilitate the illegal import of goods from EAEU countries. For these «services,» cargo owners paid so-called «pushers» $1,500-$2,000 per truck. These funds were distributed among officials — from 5,000 to 7,000 soms per person. Daily illegal collections reached 80,000 soms.

On September 18, two individuals were detained during a special operation, from whom evidence of systematic bribery was obtained. In total, more than 20 government employees were implicated in the case. The damage to the budget is estimated at millions of soms.

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, emphasized that corruption persists at other checkpoints, including Ak-Zhol and Ak-Tilek. He ordered the dismissal of all those responsible, the seizure of property, and the arrest of those involved in the scheme.