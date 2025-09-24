Staffing shortage in Kyrgyzstan's healthcare system exceeds 45 percent

Staffing is one of the most fundamental problems, First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Manas Toktomuratov said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the staffing shortage in the healthcare system currently exceeds 45 percent.

«The reasons are low salaries, a lack of equipment, and inadequate conditions in hospitals. To attract staff, we are currently working on increasing salaries. A 50 percent increase is planned for next year, with a phased increase being considered after that. This is all dependent on financial resources. We are working on introducing a social package,» the deputy minister said.

Earlier, Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev stated that the republic faces a shortage of 6,338 doctors and 7,880 mid-level medical personnel.