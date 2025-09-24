New medical facility may be built on site of former psychiatric hospital in Osh

The possibility of constructing a new medical facility on the site of a former psychiatric hospital is being considered in Osh city. The City Hall’s press service reported.

According to it, Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev visited the site during a morning inspection, which has been abandoned for over 10 years, littered with garbage, and partially destroyed.

He stated that the site should be transferred to the municipality and used for the construction of a hospital or clinic, as the southern capital is severely short of medical facilities.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev emphasized that there is virtually no vacant space left within the city limits, making this site particularly important.

Furthermore, he instructed to check the legality of the residential buildings built on the former hospital site.