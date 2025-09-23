Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history

The III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, chaired by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uluu, began its work today, September 23, on the theme: «Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for Comprehensive Development of the Region».

The Speaker emphasized his delight at meeting with the heads of Parliaments of neighboring states, noting that in a short time this inter-parliamentary forum has become the main platform for discussing key regional initiatives.

«In recent years, political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the five Central Asian countries has been rapidly developing, including the strengthening of inter-parliamentary dialogue. The clarification of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border has not only strengthened ties between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan but has also elevated the relations of Central Asian countries to a new level.

It is necessary to further develop these established ties and jointly cooperate in addressing climate change, the rational use of water resources, strengthening energy and food security, and expanding transport and trade links. I am confident that in these areas we can achieve effective results only if we unite our efforts,» he stated.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu also underlined that the Kyrgyz side is interested in developing industrial cooperation, establishing joint agro-industrial complexes, modernizing border infrastructure, and creating joint tourist routes.

«This will help create new jobs and open wide prospects for sustainable economic development,» he stressed, also highlighting the importance of regional infrastructure projects such as the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata HPP-1.

«The China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway expands the geography of cargo transportation towards Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. In addition to becoming a true logistics corridor, the railway will contribute to the development of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. Therefore, through parliamentary diplomacy, we must work to strengthen ties in these designated areas,» the Speaker said.

He further noted that the main goal of the III Inter-Parliamentary Forum in Bishkek is to turn Central Asia into a key hub of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian partnership.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that the event will feature three main sessions addressing issues such as legislative support for citizens’ rights and economic stability, strengthening legal measures to improve the investment climate, enhancing economic transparency in Central Asian states, cybersecurity, and legal regulation of the digital environment.

«Today we are all witnessing Central Asia’s entry into a new era of development in its history. We must all make efforts to ensure that this era becomes a time of great opportunities, sustainable development, and strengthened good neighborliness,» he added.