17:58
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta

During the improvement of parks and the repair of water supply and sewage systems in the city of Kara-Balta, the director of a contracting organization was detained on suspicion of corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

One billion soms were allocated from the budget for the improvement works. An audit revealed that the contractor, G.T.I. LLC, represented by its general director, A.N.A., had overstated the cost of works and materials, causing damage to the state in the amount of 27.2 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic against the head of the contracting organization, A.N.A., who has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/344429/
views: 202
Print
Related
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy head of Sokuluk district detained in corruption case
Kazakh oligarch detained in Bishkek for embezzling $2.5 million
Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
Former SCNS employee detained in Kyrgyzstan
Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal construction
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
22 September, Monday
17:53
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
17:39
Camera traps installed in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve to study snow leopards
17:10
Monument to Shaiybek Ata unveiled in Issyk-Kul region
16:25
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
16:20
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025