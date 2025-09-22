Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta

During the improvement of parks and the repair of water supply and sewage systems in the city of Kara-Balta, the director of a contracting organization was detained on suspicion of corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

One billion soms were allocated from the budget for the improvement works. An audit revealed that the contractor, G.T.I. LLC, represented by its general director, A.N.A., had overstated the cost of works and materials, causing damage to the state in the amount of 27.2 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic against the head of the contracting organization, A.N.A., who has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.