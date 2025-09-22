13:16
President Sadyr Japarov to travel to USA to attend UN General Assembly session

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit New York from September 22 to September 25 to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

According to him, during his working visit, the head of state will address the General Assembly’s general debates. Japarov will also participate in the UN Security Council open debate on «Artificial Intelligence: International Security and Peace,» as well as in a special high-level event on climate change.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the session, the Kyrgyzstan’s leader is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as with heads of state and delegations from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
