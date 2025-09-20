Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek

Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival will be held today, September 20, in Bishkek. The Gapar Aitiev National Museum of Fine Arts reported.

Young directors, playwrights, artists, actors, and choreographers will participate in the event. They will create a production in the museum space.

«On this day, the museum will be transformed into a stage. The halls and corridors will come alive through a promenade performance: without the usual seats and curtains. Spectators will become participants in the action, discovering a new theater,» the statement reads.

A crafts fair is also planned.