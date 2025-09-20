15:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek

Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival will be held today, September 20, in Bishkek. The Gapar Aitiev National Museum of Fine Arts reported.

Young directors, playwrights, artists, actors, and choreographers will participate in the event. They will create a production in the museum space.

«On this day, the museum will be transformed into a stage. The halls and corridors will come alive through a promenade performance: without the usual seats and curtains. Spectators will become participants in the action, discovering a new theater,» the statement reads.

A crafts fair is also planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/344271/
views: 138
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Organic Products Festival held in Talas
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
Salbuurun Festival: Golden eagles, taigans and spirit of nomadic tradition
Foreign producers show interest in musicians from Kyrgyzstan
Komuz ensemble Akak wins grand prix at Rukh Sanat Festival
Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat opens in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025
Popular
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18 Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
20 September, Saturday
15:37
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and...
15:30
Bishkekzelenstroi receives equipment for servicing irrigation network
15:23
Transport Ministry paves over 10 kilometers of mountain roads in Tyup district
15:16
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23
15:04
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station