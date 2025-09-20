3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek

The 3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States will be held in Bishkek. The theme of the meeting is «Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for the Comprehensive Development of the Region.» The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The heads of Parliament from the region are expected to attend the event.

The goal of the forum is to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation in Central Asia for sustainable economic growth, migration regulation, and digital development.

Participants will discuss topics such as «Migration and labor flows: Legislative support for citizens’ rights and economic resilience,» «Legislative measures to improve the investment climate and increase economic transparency in Central Asian countries,» and «Parliaments and digital sovereignty: Cybersecurity and legal regulation of the digital environment.»