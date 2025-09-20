11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek

The 3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States will be held in Bishkek. The theme of the meeting is «Parliaments of Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for the Comprehensive Development of the Region.» The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The heads of Parliament from the region are expected to attend the event.

The goal of the forum is to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation in Central Asia for sustainable economic growth, migration regulation, and digital development.

Participants will discuss topics such as «Migration and labor flows: Legislative support for citizens’ rights and economic resilience,» «Legislative measures to improve the investment climate and increase economic transparency in Central Asian countries,» and «Parliaments and digital sovereignty: Cybersecurity and legal regulation of the digital environment.»
link: https://24.kg/english/344253/
views: 143
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Central Asian countries increase imports from Persian Gulf states
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
Strong women are capable of building a strong society — Aigul Japarova
Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek
Cholpon-Ata Forum: Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign agreements for $270 million
Popular
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18 Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman
20 September, Saturday
10:28
ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyrgyzstan ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyr...
10:18
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
10:09
Altyn-Dara canal under reconstruction in Osh region
10:04
Bishkek Opera and Ballet Theater to open its season on September 27
09:43
Uchkun JSC begins producing vehicle license plates
19 September, Friday
22:10
Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival
17:37
Fruit and berry crop losses in Kyrgyzstan reach up to 40 percent
17:10
Tax evasion of 400 million soms: Tax Service searching for company's founder