Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan should qualify for FIFA World Cup within 7–10 years

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the football players before the final match for the Kyrgyz Republic Cup between Muras United and Dordoi, and declared that the national football team should qualify for the FIFA World Cup within 7–8 years, or at most 10 years.

He stressed that the state is creating all the necessary conditions for the development of football: stadiums and sports halls are being built, and sports infrastructure is being improved. «Young people must justify the resources that the state is investing in football. We expect the national team to break through to the World Cup in the next 7–8 years,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The president also called on players to compete bravely and fairly, and urged referees to remain impartial. Addressing the Dordoi team, he remarked: «Do not give way to your opponents just because they are the so-called ‘general’s team.’ If you keep pulling for the ‘general’s team,’ things will not move forward. We will grow and develop only if we demonstrate fair play and just refereeing. Only then will we be able to reach the international level.»

The Kyrgyzstan Cup final took place on September 19 at Manas stadium in Kara-Suu, Osh region, which had been just reopened following renovation. The match ended 2:1 in favor of Dordoi.
