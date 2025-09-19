Bakyt Torobaev: Cabinet of Ministers' policy is built on dialogue with business

«The Cabinet of Ministers’ policy is built on dialogue with business,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, stated at an event dedicated to Entrepreneur’s Day and its 25th anniversary.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has grown by at least 9 percent annually over the past three years. In 2025, monthly economic growth is 11.5 percent, and core inflation decreased from 14 to 4.7 percent.

Construction growth reached 42 percent, while industrial growth — around 10 percent. This year, 76 enterprises were opened for Independence Day, and another 134 industrial facilities are planned to be launched by the end of the year.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that business, which actively supports the state, plays a significant role in this. In particular, preferential loan programs such as «Urgent Support» and «Agricultural Financing» are available for small and medium-sized businesses.

The Creative Industries Park (110 residents) and the High-Tech Park (477 residents) are developing in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The government is issuing «service passports» for businesses, introducing the title of «Honored Entrepreneur,» and promoting exports under the «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand, the official emphasized.