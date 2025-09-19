13:03
Japan allocates $10.3M for construction of training center for power engineers

Japan is allocating $10.3 million for the construction of a training center for power engineers in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Minister Taalaibek Ibraev met in Tokyo with Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kawamura Kenichi. The parties discussed the construction of a training center for the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan.

JICA is providing grant funds for the project. The relevant document is expected to be signed during the Kyrgyz President’s upcoming visit to Japan.

The meeting participants also discussed the modernization of the 800-megawatt Kurpsai Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Its capacity is planned to be increased by 20 percent.

The Ministry of Energy also invites Japan to participate in the construction of Kambarata 1 HPP.
