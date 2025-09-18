Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to Organization of Turkic States summit

The first summit of the Heads of Government of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Several key highways will be temporarily closed to traffic in preparation for the arrival of official delegations.

According to the City Hall and law enforcement agencies, the restrictions will affect:

Highway from Manas Airport to the entrance to Bishkek;

Fuchik Street;

Chui and Manas Avenues;

Entrance to Ala-Archa state residence and Ata-Beyit complex.

Authorities note that the measures are temporary and are taken solely for the security and organization of government motorcades. Residents and guests of the capital are advised to take the situation into account when planning their routes and, if possible, choose alternative routes in advance.

Traffic is expected to be restored as the motorcades pass.