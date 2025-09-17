Not all companies in Kyrgyzstan ready to export their products

Not all companies in Kyrgyzstan are ready to export. Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, export is not a simple type of entrepreneurial activity, since it is associated with the fulfillment of the requirements of third countries.

«It is not so easy to be an exporter, you need to understand the nature of your product, the requirements for it and whether there is a market in the countries you plan to enter. In order to find potential partners, buyers, you need to promote your products. There are different channels of promotion in the B2B part in the world, when one company enters into a contract with another,» Urmat Takirov said.

He noted that one of the tasks of the Kyrgyz Export Center is to create conditions and provide services to domestic producers and exporters so that they successfully sell products and enter into export contracts.

According to Urmat Takirov, since 2024, about 300 domestic companies have taken part in more than 30 exhibitions.

«Every year, we plan to implement exhibition projects for our entrepreneurs and manufacturers so that they can conclude contracts. But they must understand that there are different degrees of readiness for export. Not all companies are ready for this. Some do not even know that in order to export, they must be in the national register. It is necessary to understand that any commercial activity is a responsibility, including under contracts and fulfilling the requirements that the regulator sets for you,» he added.

The director of the center emphasized that an annual increase in export volumes will bring more funds to the country.

«It will be difficult to ensure growth through agriculture, there is a main limitation — the amount of fertile land, pastures, and so on. The base can only expand in depth, for example, this is deep processing of agricultural products or industrial production. For us, traditional export goods are food products, agricultural and clothing products, but exports can only grow through industrial production,» he noted.