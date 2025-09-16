19:04
Two previously convicted men with almost 3 kg of drugs detained in Balykchy

The police detained two previously convicted men in Balykchy, who were found to have about 3 kilograms of narcotic substances. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The detention took place within the framework of a criminal case initiated under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the intent to sell» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The first detainee is a citizen S.A., 56. In his Honda Accord, the police found 1.45 kilograms of drugs packed in a plastic bottle. Another 20 grams of the substance were found in his pocket.

During a search of the attic of the apartment building where the second suspect lived, the police seized another 1.14 kilograms of drugs, devices for their use and 200 grams of ethyl alcohol.

Suspect S.A. stated that the drugs belonged to him and A.T., 55.

The men were placed in a temporary detention facility.
