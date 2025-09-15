13:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Construction of congress hall near Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek shown on video

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, together with Chinese Ambassador Liu Jiangping, inspected the progress of construction of a new congress hall in the southern part of Bishkek.

The facility is located on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, next to the presidential residence Yntymak Ordo, and will serve as a key venue for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in 2026 during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship.

The congress hall is being constructed on the site of the former building of Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy. The project includes modern halls for negotiations, conferences, and official receptions, as well as eight large guest houses to accommodate forum participants.

According to the Presidential Affairs Department representatives, international quality and safety standards are being followed to ensure the complex meets the requirements of major international events.

The congress hall will play a central role in preparations for the SCO summit and will continue to serve as a venue for major state and international events in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/343540/
views: 125
Print
Related
Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha
New weightlifting sports school building completed in Bishkek
Ministry of Construction: 115 facilities to be commissioned by August 31
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan building 178 schools throughout the country
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet introduces electronic certificates for construction specialists
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
12:48
Reconstruction of bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue to begin in Bishkek Reconstruction of bridge on Zhibek Zholu Avenue to begi...
12:44
Corruption scheme uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
12:29
Construction of congress hall near Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek shown on video
12:16
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives in Kyrgyzstan to present Architecture Award
12:07
Family of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev evicted from home