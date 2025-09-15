Construction of congress hall near Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek shown on video

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, together with Chinese Ambassador Liu Jiangping, inspected the progress of construction of a new congress hall in the southern part of Bishkek.

The facility is located on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, next to the presidential residence Yntymak Ordo, and will serve as a key venue for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in 2026 during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship.

The congress hall is being constructed on the site of the former building of Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy. The project includes modern halls for negotiations, conferences, and official receptions, as well as eight large guest houses to accommodate forum participants.

According to the Presidential Affairs Department representatives, international quality and safety standards are being followed to ensure the complex meets the requirements of major international events.

The congress hall will play a central role in preparations for the SCO summit and will continue to serve as a venue for major state and international events in the future.