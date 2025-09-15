Bekzat Almaz Uulu scores second victory at World Wrestling Championships

Kyrgyz wrestler Bekzat Almaz Uulu has secured his second win at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia. The tournament’s official website says.

Competing in the 57 kg weight category, Bekzat Almaz Uulu began his run from the 1/16 finals. He defeated Canada’s Garette Austin Saunders with an early victory, 11:0.

In the round of 1/8 finals, he defeated Japan’s Rina Sakamoto to advance further.

The Kyrgyz athlete reached the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of the bout between Vladimir Egorov (North Macedonia) and Husein Albehadilalbors (Iraq).