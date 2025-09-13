President orders to grant city status to Gulcha and allocate 500 million soms

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed relevant state bodies to consider granting city status to the village of Gulcha in Osh region. He made the announcement during a ceremony marking the 225th anniversary of 19th-century statesman Alymbek Datka.

«In these festive moments, I want to share good news with you. I am instructing the relevant authorities to consider granting city status to Gulcha and to allocate 500 million soms for the development of its infrastructure. These are the results of the development policies being implemented across the country, including in Alai district,» Sadyr Japarov said.

As part of his working trip to Osh region, Sadyr Japarov took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the outstanding statesman and political figure of the 19th century, Alymbek Datka, in the village of Gulcha in Alai district.