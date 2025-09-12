16:41
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves list of foreign exchanges with tax benefits

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of foreign stock exchanges eligible for tax incentives. The resolution establishing the list — covering exchanges where securities and global depository receipts can be issued and traded with tax benefits — was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decision aims to create more favorable conditions for the issuance and circulation of financial instruments, expand investment opportunities, and improve accessibility for the population.

From now on, income from securities listed on the approved foreign exchanges will be exempt from certain taxes. This measure is expected to stimulate investor interest and provide an additional source of revenue for the economy.
