Strategic facility on Aspara River returned to state

An inspection conducted by the prosecutor’s office of Panfilov district in Chui region revealed that a strategically important facility — the service house of the main water distribution point on Aspara River, along with an adjacent land plot of 2,749 square meters — located on the outskirts of Cholok-Aryk village in the border zone between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, had been illegally sold to third parties for only 38,900 soms. The prosecutor’s office’s press service reported.

As a result of prosecutorial measures, the service house and land plot — with a market value of 27.9 million soms — have been returned to the state balance.