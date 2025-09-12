14:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Strategic facility on Aspara River returned to state

An inspection conducted by the prosecutor’s office of Panfilov district in Chui region revealed that a strategically important facility — the service house of the main water distribution point on Aspara River, along with an adjacent land plot of 2,749 square meters — located on the outskirts of Cholok-Aryk village in the border zone between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, had been illegally sold to third parties for only 38,900 soms. The prosecutor’s office’s press service reported.

As a result of prosecutorial measures, the service house and land plot — with a market value of 27.9 million soms — have been returned to the state balance.
link: https://24.kg/english/343232/
views: 226
Print
Related
State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
Brick factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
No tender required for investors on state company lands in Kyrgyzstan
Over 3 hectares of agricultural land illegally privatized in Kara-Zhygach
Land in Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions transformed for infrastructure
SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek
Officials suspected of illegal sale of land detained in Chui region
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
13:53
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fu...
13:46
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization
13:10
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
12:59
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes
11:59
Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University