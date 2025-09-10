Ala-Too Resort to receive up to 850,000 tourists annually — Erdenet Kasymov

Kyrgyzstan aims to increase the tourism sector’s share in GDP to 7 percent by 2030. Erdenet Kasymov, Director of the Tourism Department, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Kasymov, tourism accounted for 4.3 percent of the country’s GDP in the first half of the year, up 0.4 percentage points from the same period in 2024 (3.9 percent).

He noted that winter and mountain tourism remain a priority. Among the key projects receiving state support is the construction of Ala-Too Resort ski complex.

Erdenet Kasymov stated that the new modern complex will become a large-scale facility comparable to Kumtor. Ala-Too Resort is expected to receive to 850,000 tourists annually, create around 4,000 jobs, and generate significant budget revenues.

Construction continues on other major resorts, including Baytik Resort in Chui region and Chatkal Resort in Jalal-Abad region. These projects aim to expand the tourism potential of the regions and create new opportunities for recreation and employment.