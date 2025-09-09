17:29
41 tourist sites opened in Kyrgyzstan, 22 more being prepared for launch

In the regions of Kyrgyzstan, in honor of the country’s Independence Day, the national project «40 tourist sites in 40 districts of the country» continues to be implemented. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In 2025, the project covers 63 tourist sites, including tourist information centers, campsites, observation decks, museums and recreation areas.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 41 sites have already been commissioned, and another 22 are in the preparation stage for opening.

«The implementation of the project is aimed at the sustainable development of tourism throughout the country, creation of new jobs, support for small and medium-sized businesses, preservation of cultural and natural heritage, as well as attracting investment in the tourism sector,» the ministry noted.
