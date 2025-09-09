State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has expanded the procedure for confiscating property transferred to state ownership by court rulings and law enforcement decisions.

Under the new rules, the state will be able to seize not only apartments, houses, and vehicles, but also entire land plots, as well as shares and stakes in companies if they are linked to corruption, organized crime, or illegal transactions.

The document specifies that property previously registered to front persons but effectively owned by members of criminal groups or corrupt officials will also be subject to state confiscation. This includes real estate located on land previously controlled by such structures.

Local authorities are now required to transfer such land and property to the state for further use.

With this decision, the government seeks to close loopholes exploited by criminal networks and dishonest officials, who often registered assets in the names of companies or relatives.

The resolution has already entered into force.