17:53
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist

«Kyrgyzstan is making confident progress internationally in the field of aviation. We have reached the final stage of removal from the European Union’s blacklist,» President Sadyr Japarov said during the opening ceremony of Naryn and Kazarman airports as part of his working trip to Naryn region.

According to him, on October 7, a delegation from the Civil Aviation Agency will hold an important meeting with the European Commission in Brussels.

«The final audit will then take place in December 2025. Thus, we firmly believe that European skies, closed to Kyrgyzstan since 2006, will reopen. For 20 years, our airports have been shut out from Europe, and now, God willing, they will reopen. This will make our republic accessible to millions of tourists from European countries. Kyrgyzstan will enter a major market that highly values pristine nature, ancient culture, and new destinations,» the head of state said.

He added that on August 20 an agreement was signed with the People’s Republic of China on a new air route passing through Naryn region.

«On October 30, this air route will begin operations. As a result, the distance from Kashgar to all airports in Central Asia will be reduced by half. Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential will expand, and the country will become a strategic bridge. With the start of construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, the significance of this corridor will grow even further,» Sadyr Japarov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/342662/
views: 183
Print
Related
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Kyrgyzstan and EU again discuss withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
KazMunayGas — Aero enters aviation market of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan confirms compliance with international aviation safety standards
Kyrgyzstan plans to lease two Airbus airplanes - President
Kyrgyzstan presents progress report on withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Aviation authorities of Central Asia and Qatar sign protocol on cooperation
Number of Kyrgyzstanis blacklisted in Russia increases
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
8 September, Monday
17:00
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilitie...
16:51
Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs
16:47
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Cabinet Chairman visits boarding school for blind and visually impaired children
16:31
Equipment of Beta Group company seized in Naryn