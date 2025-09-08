Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist

«Kyrgyzstan is making confident progress internationally in the field of aviation. We have reached the final stage of removal from the European Union’s blacklist,» President Sadyr Japarov said during the opening ceremony of Naryn and Kazarman airports as part of his working trip to Naryn region.

According to him, on October 7, a delegation from the Civil Aviation Agency will hold an important meeting with the European Commission in Brussels.

«The final audit will then take place in December 2025. Thus, we firmly believe that European skies, closed to Kyrgyzstan since 2006, will reopen. For 20 years, our airports have been shut out from Europe, and now, God willing, they will reopen. This will make our republic accessible to millions of tourists from European countries. Kyrgyzstan will enter a major market that highly values pristine nature, ancient culture, and new destinations,» the head of state said.

He added that on August 20 an agreement was signed with the People’s Republic of China on a new air route passing through Naryn region.

«On October 30, this air route will begin operations. As a result, the distance from Kashgar to all airports in Central Asia will be reduced by half. Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential will expand, and the country will become a strategic bridge. With the start of construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, the significance of this corridor will grow even further,» Sadyr Japarov noted.