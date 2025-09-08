Video of Kazakh and Kyrgyz travelers on glacier goes viral on social media

A video shot by travelers from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Naryn region is gaining popularity on social media. Blogger Nikolai Gladkov, who filmed the footage, showed the magnificent glaciers and a picturesque glacial lake near Kyzyl-Asker.

Scenes combining rugged mountain landscapes with shimmering blue ice have delighted viewers in Kyrgyzstan. Users commented that the video «captures the grandeur of the Kyrgyz mountains» and «reminds of the country’s natural wealth.»

The video is being widely shared on Telegram channels and Instagram. Many note that such video could attract tourists to Kyrgyzstan.