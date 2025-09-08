13:11
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Video of Kazakh and Kyrgyz travelers on glacier goes viral on social media

A video shot by travelers from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Naryn region is gaining popularity on social media. Blogger Nikolai Gladkov, who filmed the footage, showed the magnificent glaciers and a picturesque glacial lake near Kyzyl-Asker.

Scenes combining rugged mountain landscapes with shimmering blue ice have delighted viewers in Kyrgyzstan. Users commented that the video «captures the grandeur of the Kyrgyz mountains» and «reminds of the country’s natural wealth.»

The video is being widely shared on Telegram channels and Instagram. Many note that such video could attract tourists to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/342616/
views: 121
Print
Related
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: More visitors amid falling foreign investments
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: Share in GDP reaches 4.3 percent
Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Australian tour operators report surge of interest in Kyrgyzstan
Visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan may be introduced for tourist groups from China
Over 2.8 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Tourism brings Kyrgyzstan more than 160 million soms in taxes
Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
12:47
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Naryn region President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Naryn r...
12:42
Road accident on Ottuk–Balykchy road: Car hits herd of horses
12:37
Video of Kazakh and Kyrgyz travelers on glacier goes viral on social media
12:20
School to be built for children of Pamir Kyrgyz for 250 million soms
12:08
New Public Service Center opened in Tokmak city