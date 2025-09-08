Ice hockey world and Olympic champion to hold master classes for Kyrgyzstanis

Olympic and world ice hockey champion Andrei Zubarev will hold master classes for athletes from Kyrgyzstan.

As the organizers noted, as part of the international tournament among children’s and youth teams Manas Cup, a legend of world hockey — Olympic champion, Gagarin Cup winner and former National Hockey League (NHL) player Andrei Zubarev has been invited to Bishkek.

He will hold a master class for players and share his experience with the national teams from Bishkek, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions. Hockey players will receive answers to their questions and study tactics.

Andrei Zubarev will also meet with hockey clubs of the country, hold master classes for hockey players from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and get acquainted with the development of hockey in the regions.

Andrei Zubarev is a Russian ice hockey player, 2014 World Champion and 2018 Olympic Champion.