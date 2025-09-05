14:37
Kyrgyzstan bans production and storage of biological and toxic weapons

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution aimed at full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Destruction of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons.

The document establishes rules for export control and biosafety, prohibits any activities related to the creation and storage of biological and toxic weapons, and sets procedures for their destruction.

Implementation of the resolution is assigned to the relevant ministries and agencies, which are required to ensure compliance and follow its provisions in their activities.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/342376/
views: 137
