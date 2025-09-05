National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recorded a decrease in the export and import of goods in the second quarter of this year. The central bank’s new Monetary Policy Report says.

The export of goods amounted to $541.9 million. This is 36.2 percent less than in the same period of 2024.

The main reduction in exports is due to a drop in the supply of gold, silver, clothing, jet fuel, vegetables, fruits and nuts, animals, knitted and cotton fabric, as well as scrap metal and waste of base non-ferrous metals.

Excluding gold, exports decreased by 28.2 percent, amounting to $418.8 million.

Imports of goods for the reporting period were registered at the level of $2.93 billion. This is 1.5 percent less than in the second quarter of last year.

The negative dynamics are due to a decrease in the supply of furniture, bases and cases for sewing machines and parts, parts for dishwashers (except household), parts for office machines and automatic data processing machines, cars, diesel fuel, jet fuel, clothing, knitted fabrics, essential oils and detergents.

The import of energy products decreased by 14.1 percent and amounted to $286 million. The decrease occurred due to cheaper contract prices for fuels and lubricants.