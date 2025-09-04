15:03
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of ferrous scrap and waste

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introduced a six-month ban on the export of ferrous scrap and waste, as well as ferrous ingots for remelting (charge ingots), classified under code 7204 of the EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity. The measure will take effect three days after the resolution enters into force. The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Customs Service, and Border Service have been instructed to take the necessary measures outlined in the resolution.

The resolution enters into force in 10 days after its official publication.
