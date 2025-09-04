13:29
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region

The Regional Department of the Land and Water Supervision Service for Jalal-Abad region conducted inspections in Ergesh Aliev and Sakaldy rural areas of Nooken district. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the inspection revealed that several agricultural land plots had been illegally leased to private individuals for 49 years.

Former heads of the rural areas, without approvals from the relevant state authorities, classified the plots as «unsuitable for agriculture» and leased them out in violation of the law. However, on-site inspections confirmed that the land is fully suitable for agricultural use.

As a result of explanatory work carried out under the provisions of the now-defunct Land Code, the lessees, realizing they had received the land illegally, voluntarily returned a total of 3.1 hectares to state ownership.

This work is aimed at ensuring the lawful use of agricultural land and compliance with land legislation. The Land and Water Supervision Service stated that such measures will continue to be carried out on a systematic basis.
