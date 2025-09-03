15:44
USD 87.38
EUR 101.75
RUB 1.08
English

Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR

At a meeting of the Parliament, Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu drew attention to the fact that the renovated meeting hall of the Parliament is equipped with modern technology.

«On behalf of the Zhogorku Kenesh, let me express gratitude to the government of the Republic of Korea, in particular, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), for grant assistance, the purchase and installation of equipment,» he said.

In 2023, as part of Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu’s working visit to the Republic of Korea, an agreement on digitalization of parliamentary work for $8.4 million was signed between the Zhogorku Kenesh and KOICA. This year, the project has been fully implemented, the legislative body has been equipped with all the necessary modern technology.
link: https://24.kg/english/342076/
views: 94
Print
Related
Opening of Parliament session held
Autumn session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to begin on September 3
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to improve qualifications of migrant workers
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to launch production of electric charging stations
Korea interested in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan on climate and water
Speaker of Parliament: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Korea reaches record level
Specialized agency to support employment of Kyrgyzstanis in Korea
Fourth session of Parliament concludes, deputies go on summer recess
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
15:35
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countrie...
15:27
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
15:17
Over 19 percent of school teachers in Kyrgyzstan are of retirement age
15:09
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
15:05
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU