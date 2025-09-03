Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR

At a meeting of the Parliament, Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu drew attention to the fact that the renovated meeting hall of the Parliament is equipped with modern technology.

«On behalf of the Zhogorku Kenesh, let me express gratitude to the government of the Republic of Korea, in particular, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), for grant assistance, the purchase and installation of equipment,» he said.

In 2023, as part of Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu’s working visit to the Republic of Korea, an agreement on digitalization of parliamentary work for $8.4 million was signed between the Zhogorku Kenesh and KOICA. This year, the project has been fully implemented, the legislative body has been equipped with all the necessary modern technology.