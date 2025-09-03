15:44
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is submitting for public discussion a draft resolution on compliance checks for vehicles imported from abroad. The new rules will apply to cars manufactured no more than three years ago.

It is proposed that such vehicles undergo a special inspection to ensure they meet safety requirements. These inspections may only be conducted by accredited laboratories included in the EAEU register.

The key change is that even after passing inspection, these vehicles may only be used within Kyrgyzstan. A note will be added to the vehicle registration certificate stating: «This vehicle is permitted for use only within the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Previously, only legal entities or individual entrepreneurs could apply for a safety certificate. This restriction has now been lifted.

Essentially, the measure is intended to prevent Kyrgyzstan from being used as a transit corridor for importing cars from third countries into the Eurasian Economic Union market.
link: https://24.kg/english/342074/
views: 114
