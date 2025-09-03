Owner of eco-resort detained for illegal construction in Alamedin district

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of the owner of a recreation center Ecoresort KB E.Sh.Zh. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the state committee, the director of EE LLC illegally seized 6.1 hectares of pasture land in the territory of Arashan aiyl okmotu of Alamedin district. On the farmland, 15 guest houses, a bathhouse with banquet halls, a restaurant, a two-story administrative building, a banquet hall, a three-story unfinished building, as well as cabins, sheds, gazebos and other buildings were illegally erected.

All objects were built without permits from the architecture and ecology authorities. Land transformation and registration of the site in the cadastral authorities are absent, which is a gross violation of land and urban planning legislation. On September 1, the owner of Ecoresort was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

Additional investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify possible accomplices in the illegal construction, including officials.