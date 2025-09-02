Land seizure in Chui region: SCNS detains organized crime group members

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, uncovered and stopped the illegal activities of members of an organized crime group.

According to the SCNS press center, in the village of Kun-Tuu, Sokuluk district of Chui region, members of the group, using physical violence against local government officials, illegally seized a one-hectare agricultural land plot.

During the operational and investigative activities, the identities of the suspects were established: I.E., I.S. and M.K. All of them were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility. Their involvement in other crimes is currently being checked.

The SCNS notes that it continues to fight organized crime and criminal groups.