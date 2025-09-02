18:12
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Beijing as part of his working visit to China.

An official farewell ceremony for the head of state was held in Tianjin, which was attended by representatives of the Chinese side.

Sadyr Japarov arrived in the capital of China by high-speed train. A carpet was laid out on the platform of the railway station, and people and children with flags of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China lined up.

During the visit, the President will take part in a parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory and the end of World War II on September 3, and will also hold talks with Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.
