15:07
USD 87.39
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.08
English

Need to strengthen campaign to encourage migrants’ return to Kyrgyzstan - deputy

«The state must strengthen efforts to encourage Kyrgyz migrants abroad to return home,» deputy Dastan Dzhumabekov said today at a session of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues, and Regulations of the Parliament. The statement was made during consideration of the approval of Kanat Sagynbaev for the position of Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration.

According to him, today a very large number of compatriots are in labor migration.

«Abroad, they face many difficulties and go through numerous hardships. It is time to bring them back and actively promote this initiative. The President has already made similar appeals to our compatriots overseas. As the new Minister of Labor, you should openly show what job vacancies exist in the country, in which sectors, and what salaries are offered. This way, our migrants will return home. There are many jobs in Kyrgyzstan, but they are often filled by foreign labor migrants, although our citizens could work there,» Dastan Dzhumabekov believes.
link: https://24.kg/english/341894/
views: 129
Print
Related
2,500 Kyrgyzstanis departed for seasonal work in the UK since start of 2025
Kyrgyzstan becomes 2nd country in terms of number of labor migrants in Russia
Over 42,000 children of Kyrgyz migrants live with relatives without guardianship
Kyrgyzstanis working in Kazakhstan since 2012 to get benefits
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to work in medical institutions of Germany
Foreign Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss problems of labor migrants
At least 1,188 million citizens of Kyrgyzstan work abroad
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discusses support for labor migrants
Labor migrants pay 3,450 million soms in fines in Kyrgyzstan
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Popular
KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
2 September, Tuesday
15:00
President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for ex-Parliament Speakers President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for...
14:53
Over one ton of moonshine illegally produced monthly in Jalal-Abad
14:46
Kyrgyzstan to simplify re-registration of entrepreneurs through online service
14:36
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
14:32
New digital service to improve access of Kyrgyzstanis to free medical services