Need to strengthen campaign to encourage migrants’ return to Kyrgyzstan - deputy

«The state must strengthen efforts to encourage Kyrgyz migrants abroad to return home,» deputy Dastan Dzhumabekov said today at a session of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues, and Regulations of the Parliament. The statement was made during consideration of the approval of Kanat Sagynbaev for the position of Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration.

According to him, today a very large number of compatriots are in labor migration.

«Abroad, they face many difficulties and go through numerous hardships. It is time to bring them back and actively promote this initiative. The President has already made similar appeals to our compatriots overseas. As the new Minister of Labor, you should openly show what job vacancies exist in the country, in which sectors, and what salaries are offered. This way, our migrants will return home. There are many jobs in Kyrgyzstan, but they are often filled by foreign labor migrants, although our citizens could work there,» Dastan Dzhumabekov believes.