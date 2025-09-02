13:33
Heads of District Security Service of Interior Ministry detained for extortion

A persistent corruption scheme has been uncovered at the Pervomaisky District Department of the Security Service of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It was found out that for many years, certain officials of this unit collected payments from subordinates in exchange for permission to take on official additional work providing security services to commercial facilities.

On August 27, Lieutenant Colonel A.B.G., Deputy Head of the Security Service Department of Pervomaisky district, was caught red-handed receiving 110,000 soms.

Colonel O.S.S., Head of the Security Service Department of Pervomaisky district, was also implicated in the scheme. During a search of his office, the officers found $46,000 and 5,890,000 soms, the origin of which he could not explain. Additionally, 32 bullets were seized.

Senior Inspector Captain Ch.B.K. and Platoon Commander Senior Lieutenant M.E.T. were also detained on suspicion of participating in the crime. All suspects have been placed in SCNS pre-trial detention center.
